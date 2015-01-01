|
Citation
|
Ghimire DJ, Cole F, Hermosilla S, Axinn WG, Benjet C. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37407031
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use is a leading cause of disease. Although low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) have lower per capita alcohol consumption, the alcohol-attributable disease burden is high in these settings with consumption increasing. LMICs are also experiencing unprecedented levels of internal migration, potentially increasing mental stress, changing social restrictions on drinking, and increasing alcohol availability. We assessed the relationship between internal migration, opportunity to drink, and the transition from first use to regular alcohol use and alcohol use disorders (AUD) in Nepal, a low-income, South Asian country.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ALCOHOLISM; DEMOGRAPHY; MENTAL HEALTH; HUMAN MIGRATION