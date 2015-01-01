Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic violence is any harmful behavior by an intimate partner, such as physical, sexual, or psychological abuse. In Ethiopia, domestic violence is a serious and widespread problem. It affects two-thirds (64.6%) of pregnant women and increases the risk of maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality. Domestic violence during pregnancy is a growing public health problem that may contribute to maternal and perinatal mortality, especially in low- and middle-income countries. This study aims to assess the association between domestic violence during pregnancy and the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes in Gedeo Zone Public Hospitals, Southern Ethiopia. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We conducted a prospective cohort study on 142 pregnant women in their third trimester who attended public health institutions in Gedeo Zone for antenatal care. We compared 47 women who were exposed to domestic violence with 95 who were not and followed them until 24 hours after delivery or drop-out. We used SPSS version-24 to analyze data and logistic regression to examine the association between domestic violence and pregnancy outcomes. We reported the results using an adjusted odds ratio with 95% confidence interval and P-value.



RESULTS: Out of 142 women, who completed the follow-up, 47 were exposed to domestic violence and 95 were not. We found a strong link between domestic violence and preterm birth. Women exposed to domestic violence had a four-fold higher risk of preterm birth (AOR= 4.392, 95% CI: 1.117, 6.588) than those who were not. They also had a 2.5-fold higher risk of perinatal death (AOR= 2.562, 95% CI: 1.041, 6.308).



CONCLUSION: Domestic violence during pregnancy affects many pregnant women in southern Ethiopia and harms their babies. It leads to preterm birth and perinatal death, which can be prevented. The Ethiopian government and other stakeholders need to protect pregnant women from intimate partner violence urgently.

