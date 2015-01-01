|
Citation
Melaku G, Belay Getahun S, Abebe M, Shumye S, Semagn S. J. Multidiscip. Healthc. 2023; 16: 1833-1843.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Dove Press)
DOI
PMID
37404958
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence is any harmful behavior by an intimate partner, such as physical, sexual, or psychological abuse. In Ethiopia, domestic violence is a serious and widespread problem. It affects two-thirds (64.6%) of pregnant women and increases the risk of maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality. Domestic violence during pregnancy is a growing public health problem that may contribute to maternal and perinatal mortality, especially in low- and middle-income countries. This study aims to assess the association between domestic violence during pregnancy and the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes in Gedeo Zone Public Hospitals, Southern Ethiopia. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We conducted a prospective cohort study on 142 pregnant women in their third trimester who attended public health institutions in Gedeo Zone for antenatal care. We compared 47 women who were exposed to domestic violence with 95 who were not and followed them until 24 hours after delivery or drop-out. We used SPSS version-24 to analyze data and logistic regression to examine the association between domestic violence and pregnancy outcomes. We reported the results using an adjusted odds ratio with 95% confidence interval and P-value.
Language: en
Keywords
domestic violence; perinatal death; pregnant women; preterm birth; prospective cohort