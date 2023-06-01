Abstract

Aggressive behavior of drug addicts threatens human security and social stability, and Methamphetamine (MA) addicts show especially aggressive behavior. Researches showed that the decreased activity of dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) is closely related to violence and aggression, and continuous transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) on DLPFC can increase the activity of this position. So, the purpose of this study was to investigate the effect of tDCS on DLPFC for the aggressive behavior of MA addicts. Ninety MA addicts were recruited and randomly divided into anodal tDCS group, cathode tDCS group and sham tDCS group (current intensity was set as 2 mA, 2 mA and 0 mA, respectively). The tDCS intervention was conducted twice a day for five consecutive days. Taylor Aggression Paradigm (TAP) was used to measure the proactive aggressiveness and reactive aggressiveness of MA addicts at different time points (Pretest, Day 1, and Day 5). At the same time, we also recruited 30 healthy adult males as healthy controls, and measured their aggressiveness through TAP for comparative analysis. The results showed that the aggressiveness of MA addicts was significantly higher than that of healthy controls. The aggressiveness of MA addicts was effectively reduced by the anode intervention of tDCS on the left DLPFC, especially when they were subjected to high-intensity provocation, the 2-way interaction between time and tDCS group was statistically significant (F(4,164) = 2.939, P = 0.022, η(p)(2) = 0.067). This study can provide a reference for how to correct the aggressive behavior of MA addicts.

Language: en