Abstract

This paper aims to provide a pastoral response to the increase in the number of suicides in the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic. This paper will look into the reasons and statistics related to suicide since there was a sudden spike in number during the pandemic. The See-Discern-Act method is used in this study so that the current social issue will be viewed from the teachings of the Church. First, we will discuss the reports on the cases of mental health issues. This issue has alarmed several professionals that focus on protecting one's mental health. Second, we will discuss key concepts from the Catechism of the Catholic Church to present the view on suicide. Also, John Paul II's Evangelium Vitae will be cited to provide a perspective on the value of human life. The Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church will also be tackled to explain the Church's view on mental health and well-being. Third, we will attempt to unearth the mental well-being of some Filipinos concerning suicide cases in the Philippines in light of the Church's teachings. Hence, our goal is to provide a perspective on this problem using the teachings of the Church on human life so that we may draw a proposed pastoral theological response. Hence, we propose that the Church must provide plans for prevention, intervention, and postvention when it comes to people involved in any suicide case as these actions are aligned with the goal of the Church to take care of those who suffer from mental illness and emphasize the value of human life.

