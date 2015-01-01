Abstract

BACKGROUND: Tropical infectious diseases and vaccine-preventable emergencies are the mainstay of pre-travel consultations. However, non-communicable diseases, injuries, and accidents that occur during travel are not emphasized enough in these settings.



METHODS: We performed a narrative review based on a literature search of PubMed, Google Scholar, UpToDate, DynaMed, and LiSSa and on reference textbooks and medical journals dedicated to travel, emergency, and wilderness medicine. Relevant secondary references were extracted. We also aimed to discuss newer or neglected issues, such as medical tourism, COVID-19, exacerbations of comorbidities associated with international travel, insurance coverage, health care seeking abroad, medical evacuation or repatriation, and tips for different types of travellers' emergency medical kits (personal, group, physician handled).



RESULTS: All sources reviewed led to the selection of more than 170 references. Among epidemiological data on morbidity and deaths while abroad, only retrospective data are available. Deaths are estimated to occur in 1 in 100 000 travellers, with 40% caused by trauma and 60% by diseases, and less than 3% linked to infectious diseases. Trauma and other injuries acquired during travel, such as traffic accidents and drowning, can be reduced by up to 85% with simple preventive recommendations such as avoiding simultaneous alcohol intake. In-flight emergencies occur on 1 in 604 flights on average. Thrombosis risk is 2 to 3 times greater for travellers than for non-travellers. Fever during or after travel can occur in 2-4% of travellers, but in up to 25-30% in tertiary centers. Traveller's diarrhoea, although rarely severe, is the most common disease associated with travel. Autochthonous emergencies (acute appendicitis, ectopic pregnancy, dental abscess) can also occur.



CONCLUSIONS: Pre-travel medicine encounters must include the topic of injuries and medical emergencies, such as the risk-taking behaviours and foster better planning in a comprehensive approach along with vaccines and infectious diseases advices.

