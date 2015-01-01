|
Harris E. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
37405763
E-cigarette sales increased by about 47% between 2020 and 2022, according to an analysis of retail data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Sales of disposable devices in flavors such as fruit, chocolate, and candy increased after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in 2020 that it would begin enforcing restrictions on prefilled flavored e-cigarettes. Top-selling brands at the end of the study period included Elf Bar, a popular disposable e-cigarette brand among US teens aged 16 to 19 years.
