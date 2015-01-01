Abstract

E-cigarette sales increased by about 47% between 2020 and 2022, according to an analysis of retail data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Sales of disposable devices in flavors such as fruit, chocolate, and candy increased after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in 2020 that it would begin enforcing restrictions on prefilled flavored e-cigarettes. Top-selling brands at the end of the study period included Elf Bar, a popular disposable e-cigarette brand among US teens aged 16 to 19 years.



In addition, the number of e-cigarette–related exposure cases that were reported to poison control centers—most of which were via inhalation or ingestion—increased between 2022 and 2023, with about 88% of cases reported in children younger than 5 years, based on a CDC analysis of 7043 cases. Of the 4.9% of cases with associated brand information, the majority involved Elf Bar products.

