Abstract

BACKGROUND: Black women bear a disproportionate burden of HIV, accounting for nearly 60% of new diagnoses among US women. Black women living with HIV often experience mutually reinforcing epidemics, known as syndemics, including interpersonal violence and substance use. Syndemics are associated with decreased HIV care engagement and treatment adherence and worsening HIV outcomes. Few HIV services and resources are tailored to be culturally and gender-responsive and trauma informed for Black women living with HIV. Technology-based, psychoeducational, and peer navigation programs offer promising pathways to tailored HIV support and improved HIV care outcomes. Therefore, the web-based, trauma-informed intervention LinkPositively was developed in collaboration with Black women living with HIV to promote uptake of HIV care and ancillary support services.



OBJECTIVE: This study primarily determines the feasibility and acceptability of the LinkPositively intervention among Black women living with HIV affected by interpersonal violence. The secondary aim is to examine the preliminary impact of the LinkPositively intervention on retention in HIV care, antiretroviral therapy adherence, and viral suppression while evaluating the role of mechanism of change variables (eg, social support) in the associations.



METHODS: The LinkPositively trial is a pilot randomized controlled trial conducted in California, United States, among 80 adult Black women living with HIV who have experienced interpersonal violence. Core components of LinkPositively include one-on-one peer navigation with phone and SMS text message check-ins; 5 weekly one-on-one video sessions to build coping and care navigation skills; and a mobile app that contains a peer support social networking platform, an educational database with healthy living and self-care tips, a GPS-enabled HIV and ancillary care resource locator, and a medication self-monitoring and reminder system. Participants are randomly assigned to the intervention (n=40) or control (Ryan White standard of care; n=40) arm, with follow-up at 3 and 6 months. At each assessment, participants complete an interviewer-administered survey and submit hair samples for the assessment of HIV medication adherence. All research staff and investigators adhere to ethical principles and guidelines for conducting research activities. Data will be analyzed using generalized estimating equations.



RESULTS: Final development and testing of the LinkPositively app were completed in July 2021. As of May 2023, we have screened 97 women for eligibility. Of the 97 women screened, 27 (28%) were eligible and have been enrolled in the study. The dissemination of preliminary results will occur in 2024.



CONCLUSIONS: This trial will advance HIV prevention science by harnessing technology to promote engagement in HIV care while improving social support through peers and social networking-all while being trauma informed for Black women living with HIV with experiences of interpersonal violence. If shown to be feasible and acceptable, LinkPositively has the potential to improve HIV care outcomes among Black women, a marginalized key population. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): DERR1-10.2196/46325.

Language: en