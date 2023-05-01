Abstract

INTRODUCTION TO THE PROBLEM: Occupational fatigue is a characteristic of excessive workload and depicts the limited capacity to complete demands. The impact of occupational fatigue has been studied outside of health care in fields such as transportation and heavy industry. Research in health care professionals such as physicians, medical residents, and nurses has demonstrated the potential for occupational fatigue to affect patient, employee, and organizational outcomes. A conceptual framework of occupational fatigue that is informed by a sociotechnical systems approach is needed to (1) describe the multidimensional facets of occupational fatigue, (2) explore individual and work system factors that may affect occupational fatigue, and (3) anticipate downstream implications of occupational fatigue on employee well-being, patient safety, and organizational outcomes. CONCEPTUAL FRAMEWORK OF OCCUPATIONAL FATIGUE: The health care professional occupational fatigue conceptual framework is outlined following the Systems Engineering Initiative for Patient Safety (SEIPS) model and adapted from the Conceptual Model of Occupational Fatigue in Nursing. Future research may apply this conceptual framework to health care professionals as a tool to describe occupational fatigue, identify the causes, and generate solutions. Interventions to mitigate and resolve occupational fatigue must address the entire sociotechnical system, not just individual or employee changes.

