Abstract

Violence is a public health crisis. It is especially concerning when it involves youth, whether they be victims, perpetrators, or observers. Part 1 of this two-part series categorizes the types of violence toward and by youth. There is a great deal of information on the prevalence of violence, mostly related to school shootings. However, the literature provides limited information on the antecedents of violent behaviors, and there is a dearth of information on "why" youth engage in violence. This is the unanswered question that drives Part 1 of this series. The beginning steps to understand "why" are viewed through the lens of a modified ABC Model (antecedent, behavior, consequence). Interventions for youth violence will be explored in Part 2.

