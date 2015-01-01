|
Selekman J, Monforto K, Selekman D. NASN Sch. Nurse 2023; 38(4): 187-193.
(Copyright © 2023, National Association of School Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
37403823
Violence is a public health crisis. It is especially concerning when it involves youth, whether they be victims, perpetrators, or observers. Part 1 of this two-part series categorizes the types of violence toward and by youth. There is a great deal of information on the prevalence of violence, mostly related to school shootings. However, the literature provides limited information on the antecedents of violent behaviors, and there is a dearth of information on "why" youth engage in violence. This is the unanswered question that drives Part 1 of this series. The beginning steps to understand "why" are viewed through the lens of a modified ABC Model (antecedent, behavior, consequence). Interventions for youth violence will be explored in Part 2.
Adolescent; Humans; youth; violence; Violence/prevention & control; emotions; school; *School Nursing; ABC Model; behaviors; school nurse