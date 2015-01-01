|
Citation
Jones MP, Weiland K, Mitterer C, Verdross P, Woodward RT, Bismarck A. Nat. Chem. 2023; 15(7): 885-889.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37407671
Abstract
Fires are relatively common yet underreported occurrences in chemical laboratories, but their consequences can be devastating. Here we describe our first-hand experience of a savage laboratory fire, highlighting the detrimental effects that it had on the research group and the lessons learned.
Language: en