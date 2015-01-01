SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jones MP, Weiland K, Mitterer C, Verdross P, Woodward RT, Bismarck A. Nat. Chem. 2023; 15(7): 885-889.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41557-023-01254-6

37407671

Fires are relatively common yet underreported occurrences in chemical laboratories, but their consequences can be devastating. Here we describe our first-hand experience of a savage laboratory fire, highlighting the detrimental effects that it had on the research group and the lessons learned.

Fires are one of the most common types of accidents in chemical laboratories1, but fortunately responsible practice developed over the history of exploratory chemical research means that they are typically contained or extinguished quickly...


