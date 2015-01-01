|
Citation
|
Fritz CL, Thomas SA, Galvagno SMJ, Thomas SH. Prehosp. Emerg. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37406174
|
Abstract
|
Background and AimHelicopter EMS (HEMS) is a well-established mode of rapid transportation for patients with need for time-sensitive interventions, especially in patients with significant traumatic injuries. Traditionally in the setting of trauma, HEMS is often considered appropriate when used for patients with "severe" injury as defined by Injury Severity Score (ISS) >15. This may be overly conservative, and patients with a lower ISS may benefit from HEMS-associated speed or care quality. Our objective was to perform a meta-analysis of trauma HEMS transports to evaluate for possible mortality benefit in injured cases defined by an ISS score >8, lower than the customary ISS cutoff of >15.
Keywords
|
Trauma; Mortality; Prehospital; Helicopter emergency medical service; Scene