Abstract

Perinatal women are at increased risk of intimate partner violence (IPV), associated with psychiatric disorders and partner revictimization. We describe changes that were made, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to an in-person randomized controlled study of perinatal women with IPV who had sought mental health treatment in the last year. All phases of the study's in-person delivered computerized protocol were modified for remote delivery. Special attention was given to study participants' privacy and safety, especially with regard to the use of technology. We describe study protocol and consent procedures that were made to accommodate remote delivery of the study. All phases of remote delivery of the study have been implemented successfully and safely. Compared to the first three months of in-person delivery, the first three months of remote recruitment found that more participants were screened (69% vs. 36%) and more were enrolled in the study (13% vs. 8%). To our knowledge, this is the first remote delivered study involving participants with IPV to use the 5-item Danger Assessment and a spyware and stalkerware survey as screening tools. We demonstrate that remote delivery can reduce the risk of compromising the safety and privacy of study participants with IPV.

