Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) has been consistently associated with a reduced aversion to physical pain. Yet, little research has been done to investigate the brain structures related to pain in individuals with NSSI. This study examined gray matter volume patterns of pain processing regions in participants engaging in NSSI (n = 63) and age-, sex-, and handedness-matched healthy controls (n = 63). Voxel-based morphometry was performed to explore gray matter volume in regions of interest (ROIs) and partial correlation analyses were conducted to identify their associations with the frequency, versatility, duration, functions, and pain intensity of self-injury. As a result, significant volume decreases were found in the right anterior insula, bilateral secondary somatosensory cortex (SII), and left inferior frontal gyrus. Moreover, individuals with smaller anterior insula and SII volume showed a higher likelihood of endorsing affect-regulation and sensation-seeking functions of NSSI, as well as engaging in self-injury with a greater perceived intensity of pain. Our results provide the first empirical evidence that individuals with NSSI may exhibit distinct characteristics in brain regions associated with the affective component of pain processing. These neurobiological changes may be associated with their maladaptive response to noxious and painful NSSI experiences.

Language: en