Rossi MF, Beccia F, Cittadini F, Amantea C, Aulino G, Santoro PE, Borrelli I, Oliva A, Ricciardi W, Moscato U, Gualano MR. Public Health 2023; 221: 50-59.
37406450
OBJECTIVES: The aim of this umbrella review of systematic reviews and meta-analyses was to address workplace violence (WPV) against healthcare workers (HCWs). Several systematic reviews exist in the literature, but the diversity of settings, population considered, and type of violence investigated make it difficult to gain insight and use the vast amount of available data to implement policies to tackle WPV. With this in mind, we conducted an umbrella review of systematic reviews and meta-analyses on WPV against HCWs to examine the global prevalence of the phenomena and its features. STUDY DESIGN AND METHODS: Following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines, PubMed, Scopus, and ISI Web of Science were searched for relevant systematic reviews and meta-analyses published in English up to November 2022. Data on authors, year, country, violence type, prevalence (pooled and not), setting, population, and specific considerations were extracted.
Workplace violence; Occupational health; Healthcare workers; Umbrella review