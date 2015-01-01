Abstract

Both man-made and natural disasters are societal concerns of actuality that can take a heavy toll on people's health and well-being. It is paramount to understand how to prevent or reduce adverse psychological and social consequences in affected individuals and communities. There is currently an intention of better coordination across Europe to improve the handling of such cross-border health threats. Still, more insight is needed on how different countries respond to their population's psychosocial needs in the wake of disasters. Substantial differences in European countries' psychosocial responses to large-scale terrorist attacks are herein highlighted for Norway, France and Belgium. These differences emphasize the need to improve and harmonize the monitoring, evaluation and research on the provision of post-disaster psychosocial care and support in order to strengthen our capacities to deal with future emergencies.



Les catastrophes d'origine humaine ou naturelle constituent des préoccupations sociétales qui peuvent peser lourdement sur la santé et le bien-être. Il est primordial de comprendre comment prévenir ou réduire les conséquences psychologiques et sociales néfastes chez les individus et les communautés concernés. Afin de renforcer la gestion de ces menaces sanitaires transfrontalières, il existe actuellement une forte volonté d'améliorer la coordination à travers l'Europe. Il est donc essentiel de mieux comprendre comment les différents pays répondent actuellement aux besoins psychosociaux de leur population à la suite de catastrophes. De fait, notre étude met en évidence les différences substantielles qui existent dans les réponses psychosociales aux attentats terroristes à grande échelle dans trois pays européens (Norvège, France, Belgique). Elle montre qu'il sera nécessaire d'améliorer et d'harmoniser le suivi, l'évaluation et la recherche sur la fourniture de soins et de soutiens psychosociaux afin de renforcer nos capacités à faire face aux futures catastrophes.

Language: fr