Abstract

Initially believed to be specific to humans emerging from life-threatening events, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been found to occur in wild animals and can also be experimentally induced in laboratory rodents. This article aims to highlight and discuss the evolution and relevance of animal models in PTSD research. Studies by LeDoux, Davis, and McGaugh have made significant contributions to our understanding of PTSD. By focusing on fear responses in rodents and aversive Pavlovian conditioning, they suggested that PTSD could result from excessively efficient aversive learning processes, with a significant role played by amygdala. However, numerous studies have shown that this explanation fails to account for the complexity of processes involved in PTSD. Current hypotheses focus on deficits in extinction retention, perception of safety signals, or emotional regulation. This review will specifically address the animal models that closely resemble human PTSD and explore reasons for their limited utilization, as a majority of animal studies continues to employ classical Pavlovian conditioning protocols. Furthermore, this review will present cutting-edge experimental studies that tackle previously challenging questions in animal research. Specifically, we will examine the relationship between respiration and the maintenance of fear states, offering a potential explanation for the efficacy of meditation and breath control techniques in emotion regulation. We will also shed light on recent findings on decoding neural activity related to internal representations in animals, thus enabling now the exploration of rumination, a characteristic symptom of PTSD previously inaccessible to animal studies.



Le trouble de stress post-traumatique (TSPT) est généralement associé à menace vitale et est parfois considéré comme une condition spécifiquement humaine. Cependant de nombreuses études ont montré qu'il pouvait être observé chez des animaux en milieu sauvage et pouvait être induit en laboratoire chez des rongeurs. Cet article vise à présenter et discuter l'évolution et la pertinence des modèles animaux dans l'étude du TSPT. Les études de LeDoux, Davis et McGaugh sur la peur et le conditionnement aversif pavlovien chez le rongeur ont apporté une immense contribution à la compréhension du TSPT. Initialement, il a été proposé que le TSPT résulterait d'un apprentissage aversif trop efficace, impliquant en particulier l'amygdale. Néanmoins, de nombreuses études ont révélé que cette hypothèse n'était pas suffisante pour expliquer la complexité des processus mis en jeu dans le TSPT. Les théories actuelles suggèrent plutôt des déficits dans la capacité à maintenir l'extinction, la perception des signaux de sécurité ou la régulation émotionnelle. Nous examinerons plus précisément les modèles animaux qui se rapprochent le plus du TSPT humain et nous discuterons des raisons pour lesquelles leur utilisation reste limitée. En effet, la plupart des études chez l'animal continuent de s'appuyer majoritairement sur des protocoles classiques de conditionnement pavlovien. Enfin, cette revue mettra en lumière de nouvelles études expérimentales permettant d'aborder des questions auparavant difficiles à étudier chez l'animal. Nous examinerons notamment les liens entre respiration et maintien des états de peur, offrant une explication potentielle à l'efficacité des techniques de méditation et de contrôle de la respiration dans la régulation des émotions. De plus, nous présenterons des résultats récents sur le décodage de l'activité neuronale liée aux représentations internes chez l'animal, offrant ainsi la possibilité d'étudier les ruminations, symptômes caractéristiques du TSPT qui étaient auparavant inaccessibles à l'expérimentation animale.

