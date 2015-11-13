Abstract

The monitoring of how public opinion memorizes the terrorist attacks from 13th November 2015, and moreover the terrorist attacks since the early 2000s, provides new material for understanding the evolution over time and the mechanisms of the construction of collective memory. Data collected to date show that these attacks had a greater impact on the population than other tragic events that have occurred in recent history in France, or even a greater impact than other and much more recent attacks. In the long term, the precise memory of the factual aspects and the memories of the personal circumstances in which people learned about the events begin to vanish. While imprecision is gaining ground, collective memory now crystallizes on very significant and overdetermined markers such as emblematic places or locations such as the "Bataclan". As a matter of fact, this imprecision of memory goes hand-in-hand with a much stronger symbolic and emotional investment of the event as a whole and leads to an overestimation of the number of terrorists or victims. The special place given to the terrorist attacks of 13th November in the collective memory is due to the unprecedented number of victims, the fact that the attacks took place in the heart of the capital city, the reaction of the public authorities who declared a long lasting state of emergency, the discursive framing of the war on terrorism in all major media, and the feeling that the Islamist threat can kill indiscriminately without targeting specific categories of the population. The study also reveals the influence of value systems (political opinions, views of the republican model) and social characteristics of individuals on the way people memorize such experiences. It is part of a fundamentally multidisciplinary research around "Memory and trauma" that includes neuroscience, biological and clinical investigations.



===



Le suivi de la mémoire des attentats du 13 novembre, et plus généralement des attaques terroristes depuis l'an 2000, auprès de la population générale offre un matériau inédit pour comprendre l'évolution dans le temps et la construction de la mémoire collective. L'étude montre que ces attaques ont davantage marqué la population que d'autres événements tragiques survenus dans l'Hexagone dans une période de temps proche, ou même que d'autres attentats beaucoup plus récents. Avec le temps, la mémorisation précise des faits et les souvenirs des circonstances dans lesquelles les personnes ont appris les faits s'érodent, et se concentrent notamment autour du lieu du Bataclan. Mais, cette imprécision fait place à un investissement symbolique plus fort, qui conduit notamment à une surestimation du nombre de terroristes ou de victimes. Les raisons de la place particulière dévolue aux attaques du 13 novembre dans la mémoire collective tiennent à la fois au nombre inégalé de victimes, à l'attaque de lieux situés dans la capitale, à la réaction des pouvoirs publics qui instaurent l'état d'urgence, au cadrage discursif de la guerre contre le terrorisme amplifié par les médias télévisuels et au sentiment que la menace islamiste peut tuer aveuglément sans viser des catégories précises de population. L'étude met également à jour l'influence des systèmes de valeur (couleur politique, regard sur le modèle républicain) et des caractéristiques sociales des individus sur la mémoire. Elle s'inscrit dans une recherche fondamentalement pluridisciplinaire autour de la " Mémoire et traumatisme " intégrant des travaux en biologie, neurosciences et médecine.

Language: fr