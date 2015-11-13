|
Citation
Peschanski D, Pincemin B, Heiden S, Lacoste C. Biol. Aujourdhui 2023; 217(1-2): 113-121.
Vernacular Title
Mémoires des attentats terroristes du 13-Novembre 2015 : ce que peut nous apprendre l'analyse de discours
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, La Société de biologie)
DOI
PMID
37409871
Abstract
The Programme 13-Novembre aims to analyze the individual and collective memory of the terrorist attacks of November 13, 2015. At its heart is the Étude 1000, which is to gather the same 1000 people in audiovisual interviews four times in 10 years. Having the transcripts at our disposal, we choose here to show the importance of discourse analysis by recalling its theoretical foundations, to present one of the tools allowing this statistical analysis, the Correspondence Factor Analysis, and to use it to analyze the sub-corpus of interviews conducted at a distance from the Paris events, with 76 inhabitants of the Metz region. Crossing these volunteers with the words they use, we see that two variables clearly stand out that oppose the vocabularies, the gender variable and the age variable.
Language: fr
Keywords
collective memory; mémoire collective; Analyse Factorielle des Correspondances; Correspondence Analysis; individual memory; mémoire individuelle; memory sciences; sciences de la mémoire; textométrie; textometry