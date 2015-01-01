Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a pervasive public health issue that affects millions of women worldwide. Women living below the poverty line experience higher rates of violence and fewer resources to escape or cope with the abuse, and the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted women's economic well-being worldwide. We conducted a cross-sectional study in Ceará, Brazil, on women in families with children living below the poverty line at the peak of the second wave of COVID to assess the prevalence of IPV and its association with common mental disorders(CMD).



METHODS: The study population comprised families with children up to six years of age who participated in the cash transfer program "Mais Infância". The families selected to participate in this program must meet a poverty criterion: families must live in rural areas, in addition to a monthly per capita income of less than US$16.50 per month. We applied specific instruments to evaluate IPV and CMD. To access IPV, we used the Partner Violence Screen (PVS). The Self-Reporting Questionnaire (SRQ-20) was used to assess CMD. To verify the association between IPV and the other evaluated factors with CMD, simple and hierarchical multiple logistic models were used.



RESULTS: Of the 479 participant women, 22% were positively screened for IPV (95% CI 18.2-26.2). After multivariate adjustment, the chances of CMD are 2.32 higher in women exposed to IPV than in those not exposed to IPV ((95%CI 1.30-4.13), p value = 0.004). CMD was also associated with job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic (ORa 2.13 (95% CI 1.09-4.35), p-value 0.029). In addition to these, separate or single marital status, as well as non-presence of the father at home and food insecurity were associated with CMD.



CONCLUSION: We conclude that the prevalence of intimate partner violence in families with children up to six years of age living below the poverty line in Ceará is high and is associated with greater chances of common mental disorders in mothers. Also, job loss and reduced access to food caused by the Covid 19 pandemic exacerbated both phenomena, constituting a double burden generator factor on mothers.

Language: en