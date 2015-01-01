SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ullrich JS, Metivier A. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2023.106332

37414631

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ongoing child removal of Indigenous children within child welfare systems is problematic. Alaska Native youth are disproportionately affected by the trauma of separation from important connectedness relationships.

OBJECTIVE: To take previous research a step further by identifying relational and systemic changes that need to happen in the Alaska child welfare system so that connectedness is supported for child and collective wellbeing.

METHODS: This article summarizes connectedness concepts and directly links knowledge bearers' stories to recommended changes at the direct, agency, and governmental practice levels.

RESULTS: Children and youth need to build, maintain, and repair connectedness relationships, especially when child welfare is involved. Authentically engaging youth and listening to lived experience as a relational action can lead to transformational changes that benefit the children and the collective network they are connected to.

CONCLUSION: Our intention is to shift child welfare to a child wellbeing paradigm that is relationally guided by direct recipients of the system.


Keywords

Child welfare; Authentic youth engagement; Connectedness; Indigenous child wellbeing; Lived experience; Systemic change

