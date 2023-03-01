Abstract

In the United States, changes to cannabis policy have outpaced scientific knowledge about cannabis, its effects, and the impacts of different policy approaches. Research barriers stem from key federal policies, including strict drug scheduling of cannabis, which comprehensively hinder the ability to conduct cannabis research, affecting state markets, evidence-based regulation, and scientific gains that could more effectively shape policy moving forward. The Cannabis Regulators Association (CANNRA) is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that convenes and supports government agencies to facilitate information exchange and learning from existing cannabis regulations across US states and territories and other governmental jurisdictions. This commentary outlines a research agenda that, if implemented, would address critical gaps in the science that cannabis regulators have identified in terms of knowledge regarding: (1) medicinal use of cannabis; (2) cannabis product safety; (3) cannabis consumer behaviors; (4) policies to promote equity and reduce disparities, both in the industry and more broadly in communities affected by the past criminalization of cannabis; (5) policies to prevent youth consumption and promote public health and safety; and (6) policies to reduce the illicit market and associated harms. The research agenda outlined here is the result of both formal discussions through CANNRA-wide meetings and informal discussions cannabis regulators have had as part of CANNRA committees. This research agenda is not all encompassing but rather highlights areas of research that have vital importance for cannabis regulation and policy implementation. Although many organizations weigh in on research needs related to cannabis, cannabis regulators (ie, the individuals implementing policies legalizing cannabis in states and territories) have generally not had a voice at the table advocating for specific research to be conducted. Their perspective representing the government agencies closest to the ground in terms of experiencing the impacts of current cannabis policy is essential to furthering quality, practical research that can advance informed and effective policy.

