Abstract

Cannabis is the most common illicit substance used by adolescents and the third most common psychoactive substance after alcohol and nicotine. Cannabis use during adolescence interrupts a critical period of brain development and leads to inappropriate activation of the reward pathway. Because the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for impulse control and other executive functions, is not fully mature until the mid-twenties, the adolescent brain is especially vulnerable to damage from substance use. Although cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, recent changes in state policies have been associated with increased availability of a wide variety of cannabis products. As new products, formulations, and delivery devices that can deliver higher and faster peak doses of tetrahydrocannabinol enter the market, there is an even greater potential for cannabis to have negative clinical impacts on adolescent health. This article reviews the current literature on the impact of cannabis on adolescent health, including the neurobiology of the adolescent brain, potential clinical outcomes in adolescents who use cannabis, and the effects of changing state policies regarding cannabis on the increased availability of unregulated products.

