Abstract

Risk assessment is an effective means to alleviate urban flood disasters and has attracted the attention of many studies. However, most previous studies about urban flood risk assessment often focused more on urban inundation area and depth, less on the inter-relationship of the components of risk. In this study, an urban flood risk assessment approach that characterizes the relationship among the three components of risk "hazard-exposure-vulnerability" (H-E-V) is developed. Firstly, eleven flood risk indicators are selected based on the flood simulation results of urban flood model and statistical data to establish the urban flood risk assessment index system. Then, the combination of analytic hierarchy process (AHP) and entropy weight method is employed to determine the weight of each indicator and the comprehensive urban flood risk is assessed. Most importantly, the coupling coordination degree model (CCDM) is used to reveal the relationship among H-E-V. After applying this method to Haikou city, China, the results show that the comprehensive effect and the coupling coordination degrees among H-E-V have a multidimensional impact on urban flood risk. For example, some sub-catchments, although at high risk of flooding, may experience a potential waste of resources. Urban flood assessment can be made more detailed and three-dimensional by comparing hazard, exposure, and vulnerability horizontally. Understanding and grasping the internal relationships among these three risk components can help implement flood prevention measures, optimize the allocation of flood prevention resources, and effectively reduce urban flood risks.

