Abstract

BACKGROUND: Some studies lack detailed analyses of the differences and characteristics of pediatric injury mechanisms between urban and rural areas.



OBJECTIVE: We aim to understand the characteristics, trends, and mortality rates of injury mechanisms in children in urban and rural areas in central China.



RESULTS: In a study involving 15,807 pediatric trauma patients, it was observed that boys constituted the majority (65.4%) and those aged ≤ 3 years were the most prevalent (28.62%). Falls (39.8%), burns (23.2%), and traffic accidents (21.1%) were identified as the top three injury mechanisms. The head (29.0%) and limbs (35.7%) were found to be the most susceptible to injury. Additionally, children between the ages of 1-3 years exhibited a higher likelihood of sustaining burn injuries compared to other age groups. The main causes of burn injury were hydrothermal burns (90.3%), flame burns (4.9%), chemical burns (3.5%), and electronic burns (1.3%). In urban areas, the major injury mechanisms were falls (40.9%), traffic accidents (22.4%), burns (20.9%), and poison (7.1%), whereas, in rural areas, they were falls (39.5%), burns (23.8%), traffic accidents (20.8%), and penetration (7.0%). Over the past decade, the overall incidences of pediatric trauma have been decreasing. In the past year, the number of injured children was the highest in July, and the overall mortality rate due to trauma was 0.8%.



CONCLUSION: Our findings revealed that in different age groups, the injury mechanisms are different in urban and rural areas. Burns are the second leading cause of trauma in children. A decrease in pediatric trauma over the past 10 years indicates targeted measures and preventive intervention may effectively prevent pediatric trauma.

