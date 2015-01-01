Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to give a full spectrum of orthopedic injuries associated with electric scooter (e-scooter) use and analyze related factors, report on follow-up data from the patient's perspective and make a comparative etiological analysis of young adult hip fractures.



METHODS: A total of 851 consecutive patients were admitted to the Emergency Department following e-scooter injuries between January 2021 and July 2022, of whom 188 had 214 orthopedic injuries. The demographics, injury, and incident characteristics of these patients were collected. All fractures were classified as per the AO/OTA classification. Two groups were created as operatively or conservatively treated patients and data were comparatively analyzed. Follow-up examination incorporated a survey using binary questions on patients' perspectives. An etiological comparative analysis of hip fractures in young adults admitted to the same center between 2016 and 2022 was conducted.



RESULTS: The median patient age was 25. Inexperienced drivers constituted 32% of the injured. The protective gear use rate was at 3%. Higher speed (p = 0.014) and age (p = 0.011) were significantly associated with operative treatment. A total of 39% of the operated patients could not return to preinjury physical function, while 74% regretted using an e-scooter. The most common etiological factor for traumatic young hip fractures was fall from a height between 2016 and 2020, whereas it became e-scooter accidents in 2021-2022.



CONCLUSION: The rate of e-scooter-related operative treatment is high and leaves the patient in regret (84%) and a physically limited condition (39%). A speed limit of ≤ 15 km/h could decrease the rate of operative injuries. The e-scooter was identified as the top etiological factor in the last 2 years for traumatic young hip fractures. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: II, Diagnostic cohort study.

Language: en