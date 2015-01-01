Abstract

Community violence is an enduring challenge that disproportionally affects youth. This is particularly the case in post-conflict settings such as Northern Ireland. Evidence supported youth work interventions are an important yet under-evaluated area of violence prevention efforts. Youth work approaches have demonstrated significant utility in reaching those most at risk of violence related harm and have the potential to save lives. Street Doctors is a UK charity that seeks to empower young people affected by violence with the skills and knowledge to save lives. Despite burgeoning delivery across the United Kingdom, there has been a paucity of robust evaluations undertaken thus far. The present study reports the findings of a process and impact evaluation of Street Doctors during its pilot into Northern Ireland. The brief intervention was a highly acceptable, thus demonstrating its potential to be implemented within the context of routine youth service provision. Despite the favourable attitudes of participants, no effects were found. Practical implications are discussed.

