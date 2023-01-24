|
Buck-Atkinson J, McCarthy M, Stanley IH, Harnke B, Anestis MD, Bryan CJ, Baker JC, Betz ME. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(1): e33.
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37415242
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Preventing firearm-involved injuries is a critical public health priority. Firearm locking devices can prevent firearm injuries, such as suicide and unintentional shootings, as well as theft. Various firearm locking devices exist; however, little is known about firearm owners' preferred locking devices for secure firearm storage. In this systematic review, we examined existing literature on preferred locking devices for secure storage of personal firearms among United States (US) firearm owners with the purpose of understanding practical implications and needs for future research.
Firearms; Guns; Lethal means safety; Locking devices; Secure storage