Bellizzi S, Nivoli A. Int. J. Gynaecol. Obstet. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
37408521
Abstract
Violence against women and girls also includes structural barriers like discrimination in nationality laws and statelessness, which are still present in around 50 countries globally.
Language: en
Keywords
violence against women; human rights; statelessness