SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bellizzi S, Nivoli A. Int. J. Gynaecol. Obstet. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1002/ijgo.14986

PMID

37408521

Abstract

Violence against women and girls also includes structural barriers like discrimination in nationality laws and statelessness, which are still present in around 50 countries globally.


Language: en

Keywords

violence against women; human rights; statelessness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print