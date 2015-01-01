Abstract

In contrast to gunshot wounds in skin and bone, the medico-legal literature pays little attention to the appearance of bullet penetration sites in abdominal organs. It was only in 1983 that Metter and Schulz published an article entitled "Morphological features of gunshot wounds in the liver and spleen." According to their observations, the organs in question showed stellate tears at the bullet penetration sites resembling skin wounds from contact shots to body regions having a bony support. The study presented simulated the real conditions by means of test shots to composite models consisting of porcine organs embedded in ballistic gelatin. The ammunition used was pistol cartridges 9 mm Luger with full metal jacket round nose bullets. The shots were video-documented with a high-speed camera in order to record the bullet's travel through the target. In addition, the composite models fired at underwent CT examinations followed by a macroscopic assessment of the organs. The study confirmed the findings of Metter and Schulz with regard to the star-like appearance of gunshot wounds in the liver and spleen. Likewise, the kidney showed radiating tears originating from the bullet path, whereas the wound track in pulmonary tissue was tube-shaped and lacked additional cracks. The varying wound patterns in parenchymatous organs can reasonably be explained as a consequence of the respective viscoelastic tissue properties.

