CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Marans S. Int. J. Psychoanal. 2023; 104(3): 565-573.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Institute of Psychoanalysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37410069
|
Abstract
|
This presentation will describe psychoanalytically informed efforts to deepen and apply our understanding of the phenomena of trauma to the development of successful intervention strategies and treatment approaches that can decrease the immediate suffering and long-term burdens of children who have been victims or witnesses of violence and other catastrophic events.
Language: en