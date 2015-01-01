Abstract

This study sought to examine the association between male-to-female physical, psychological, and sexual violence and controlling behaviors of male partners. Further, the moderating effect of insecure attachment style on this association was examined in the context of South Korea. Existing national data collected from a representative Korean sample of 2,000 unmarried men was utilized.



FINDINGS indicated controlling behaviors among men were positively and negatively associated with psychological and physical violence, respectively, and no association was observed with sexual violence against female partners. Anxious attachment moderated the relationship between control over partner and psychological abuse. The avoidant attachment was identified as a quasi and pure moderator for the associations between control over the partner and physical and sexual violence, respectively.

