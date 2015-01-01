|
Citation
Kim S, Park S, Champion JD. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37410673
Abstract
This study sought to examine the association between male-to-female physical, psychological, and sexual violence and controlling behaviors of male partners. Further, the moderating effect of insecure attachment style on this association was examined in the context of South Korea. Existing national data collected from a representative Korean sample of 2,000 unmarried men was utilized.
Language: en