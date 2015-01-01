Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Previous research shows that adolescents who experience dating violence most often disclose their victimization to a peer or friend, more so than to other sources of support. However, surprisingly little research has explored how adolescents respond to peer disclosures of dating violence. Addressing this gap, the present study assessed variations in adolescents' perceptions of blame, interpretations of the incident as violence, and intentions to respond across physical, psychological, sexual, cyber-psychological, and cyber-sexual dating violence scenarios.



METHODS: As part of a national research project across Canada, 663 high school adolescents (432 girls, 65.2%) between the ages of 14-17 were randomly assigned to complete a questionnaire which included one of five different hypothetical dating violence scenarios. Next, participants responded to questions about their perceptions of the incident, as well as victim and perpetrator blame and responsibility, and their intentions to respond.



RESULTS: Results indicated that the type of dating violence experienced and the age and gender of participants all played a role in perceptions of blame, understandings of violence, and intentions to respond.



CONCLUSIONS: As one of the first studies to explore how adolescents perceived and responded to dating violence, considering both in-person and cyber forms of dating violence, this study fills an important gap in the literature.



FINDINGS underscore the uniqueness of cyber forms of dating violence and how pre/intervention programs must address the specific contexts and issues unique to each type of dating violence.

