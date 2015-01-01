|
Morrison KE, Hymel S, Craig W, Dirks M, Holfeld B. J. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37409692
INTRODUCTION: Previous research shows that adolescents who experience dating violence most often disclose their victimization to a peer or friend, more so than to other sources of support. However, surprisingly little research has explored how adolescents respond to peer disclosures of dating violence. Addressing this gap, the present study assessed variations in adolescents' perceptions of blame, interpretations of the incident as violence, and intentions to respond across physical, psychological, sexual, cyber-psychological, and cyber-sexual dating violence scenarios.
adolescent; intimate partner violence; domestic violence; cyber dating violence; disclosure of dating violence; perceptions of dating violence; teen dating violence