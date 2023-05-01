Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Exposure to childhood trauma is associated with numerous adverse mental health consequences. Addressing important gaps in the existing research, the proposed study clarifies the longitudinal and bidirectional associations between childhood trauma and both negative and positive emotion-driven impulsivity.



METHOD: This study utilized a sample of 11,872 9- to 10-years-olds recruited from 21 research sites across the United States from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Ddevelopment (ABCD) Study. Childhood trauma was assessed at one- and two-year follow-ups. Negative and positive urgency were assessed at baseline and two-year follow-up. Cross-lagged panel models evaluated the longitudinal and bidirectional associations between childhood trauma and both negative and positive emotion-driven impulsivity.



RESULTS: Findings showed that earlier childhood trauma was associated with higher levels of later negative (β = 0.133, p <.001) and positive (β = 0.125, p <.001) emotion-driven impulsivity. Further, higher levels of earlier positive (β = 0.033, p <.006), but not negative (β = 0.010, p =.405), emotion-driven impulsivity were associated with later childhood trauma. Finally, the strength of the relations between childhood trauma and emotion-driven impulsivity did not differ by sex (ΔX(2) = 10.228, p >.05).



DISCUSSION: Identification of both negative and positive emotion-driven impulsivity among children exposed to trauma may serve as a point of intervention to reduce subsequent risk for deleterious health outcomes.

Language: en