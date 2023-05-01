Abstract

Bans on gender-affirming healthcare (GAC) for transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adolescents are rapidly appearing throughout the United States. Approximately 156,500 TGD youth live in 32 states where access to GAC has been or is at risk of being restricted. Parents and guardians are confronted with intrusion into private decision-making for their children. Pediatric providers of many disciplines face punishments ranging from licensure loss to felony charges for providing or referring TGD youth for evidence-based and guideline-recommended care. Aiding and abetting clauses are included in some of these bans, which target a wide range of people who support TGD youth [ [2]. Using American Board of Pediatrics workforce data, approximately 45% of board-certified. In this commentary, we focus on adolescent medicine specialists because many provide gender-affirming hormone therapies, and nearly all care for TGD youth and link them to appropriate services.

