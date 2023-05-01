Abstract

PURPOSE: Despite the fact that adolescence represents a distinct developmental period wherein dating and sexual relationships are emergent, much of what is known about substance use, sexual agreements, and sexual risk behaviors among adolescent sexual minority males (ASMM) is extrapolated from research on adults. This study tested associations between substance use and sexual risk behaviors among ASMM and examined whether relationship status and sexual agreements moderated these associations.



METHODS: Cross-sectional online survey data were collected from 2,892 HIV negative ASMM aged 13-17 years between November 2017 and March 2020. All were sexually active with male partners and not on pre-exposure prophylaxis. A multigroup hurdle model predicted the occurrence and frequency of condomless anal sex (CAS) with casual partners.



RESULTS: Non-monogamous ASMM were more likely to use illicit drugs and more likely to have CAS with casual partners compared with single ASMM and those in monogamous relationships. Among ASMM who had CAS at least once, those in relationships (both monogamous and nonmonogamous) had CAS more frequently than single ASMM. Binge drinking (odds ratio (OR) = 1.47, p <.001), cannabis (OR = 1.30, p <.001), and illicit drug use (including prescription drug misuse) (OR = 1.77, p <.001) were associated with the occurrence of CAS with casual partners but only binge drinking (rate ratio (RR) = 1.23, p =.027) and illicit drugs (RR = 1.75, p <.001) were associated with its frequency.



DISCUSSION: While results aligned with adult studies in many respects, unlike adult sexual minority males, these findings suggest partnered ASMM-particularly those in nonmonogamous relationships-were at highest risk of substance use and associated sexual HIV transmission risk.

