Citation
Elster EM, Pauli R, Baumann S, De Brito SA, Fairchild G, Freitag CM, Konrad K, Roessner V, Brazil IA, Lockwood PL, Kohls G. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37414274
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Conduct disorder (CD) has been associated with deficits in the use of punishment to guide reinforcement learning (RL) and decision making. This may explain the poorly planned and often impulsive antisocial and aggressive behavior in affected youths. Here, we used a computational modeling approach to examine differences in RL abilities between CD youths and typically developing controls (TDCs). Specifically, we tested two competing hypotheses that RL deficits in CD reflect either reward dominance (also known as reward hypersensitivity) or punishment insensitivity (also known as punishment hyposensitivity).
Language: en
Keywords
psychology; computational modeling; conduct disorder; decision making; punishment; reinforcement