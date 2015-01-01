|
Sharma M, Prakash S, Mathur P, Suri V, Subramanian A, Agrawal D, Pandey RM, Raina A, Malhotra R, Lalwani S. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2023; 97: e102557.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37413907
BACKGROUND: As there is a lack of comprehensive literature regarding the molecular environment of the human brain emphasizing on oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) following high impact brain trauma. The protagonist of OPCs post severe traumatic brain injury (sTBI) provides a significant thrust towards estimating time elapsed since trauma as well as developing novel therapeutic approaches. The present study was carried out to study post trauma alterations pertaining to myelin sheath and oligodendrocyte response with survival time.
Forensic; Human; Olig-2; Oligodendrocyte progenitor cells; PDGFR-α; Severe traumatic brain injury; Survival time