Abstract

BACKGROUND: As there is a lack of comprehensive literature regarding the molecular environment of the human brain emphasizing on oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) following high impact brain trauma. The protagonist of OPCs post severe traumatic brain injury (sTBI) provides a significant thrust towards estimating time elapsed since trauma as well as developing novel therapeutic approaches. The present study was carried out to study post trauma alterations pertaining to myelin sheath and oligodendrocyte response with survival time.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In the present study, victims (both male and female) of sTBI (n = 64) were recruited and contrasted with age and gender matched controls (n = 12). Post mortem brain samples from corpus callosum and grey white matter interface were collected during autopsy examination. Extent of myelin degradation and response of OPC markers Olig-2 and PDGFR-α were evaluated using immunohistochemistry and qRT-PCR. STATA 14.0 statistical software was used for data analysis with P-value<0.05 considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: Timewise qualitative correlation with extent of demyelination performed using LFB-PAS/IHC-MBP, IHC Olig-2 and mRNA expression revealed tendency towards remyelination in both corpus callosum and grey white matter interface. Number of Olig-2 positive cells was significantly higher in sTBI group as compared to control group (P-value: 0.0001). Moreover, mRNA expression studies of Olig-2 showed significant upregulation in sTBI patients. mRNA expression of Olig-2 and PDGFR-α in sTBI patients showed significant variation with respect to survival time (p value:0.0001).



CONCLUSION: Detailed assessment of post TBI changes implementing various immunohistochemical and molecular techniques shall potentially reveal intriguing and important inferences in medicolegal practices and neurotherapeutics.

