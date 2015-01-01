Abstract

This study examined posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in relation to physical assaults and weapons-related victimization, as well as the moderating roles of demographic characteristics and the context of victimization. The sample consisted of 910 racially and ethnically diverse adolescents and young adults from an urban commuter college in the Northeast U.S.



FINDINGS include significant sex differences and racial differences in reported victimization and symptoms. Men reported significantly more physical assaults, gun victimizations, and knife victimizations than women. Black participants reported significantly more gun victimization than all other groups, and Black, White, and Asian participants reported significantly more physical assault experiences than Latinx participants. Individuals victimized by physical assault or by gun victimization were more than twice as likely to report clinically significant PTSD symptoms than individuals without such experiences, even after adjusting for demographic differences. In addition, for gun victimization in the community, a two-way interaction (gun victimization by race) and a three-way interaction (gun victimization by race by sex) were significantly associated with clinically significant PTSD symptoms. Gun victimization in the community, which disproportionately impacts Black men, was the only context in which PTSD symptoms were highest for men compared to women. The overall finding of lower PTSD symptoms among men suggests that clinical practice must include an intentional focus on violence victimization, including the use of weapons, as well as the various ways that distress might manifest among men. In addition to symptoms of PTSD, other symptoms of distress, including substance use, anger, and retaliatory aggression, should be considered. Public policy and public health must also direct attention to the use of weapons in violence victimization and the proliferation of weapons violence.

