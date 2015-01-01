Abstract

BACKGROUND: Youth identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual (LGB) and/or transgender/gender nonconforming (TGNC) are at increased risk of violence. School policies and practices may mitigate this risk.



METHODS: Researchers merged data from the 2016 New Mexico School Health Profiles and the 2017 New Mexico Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey. Researchers employed multivariable logistic regression to test the associations between school-level measures and violence outcomes.



RESULTS: Genders and sexualities alliances (GSAs) were associated with reduced odds of lifetime forced sex among all, heterosexual cisgender, and LGB students, reduced odds of sexual violence among heterosexual cisgender students, and reduced odds of dating violence among LGB students. Inclusive sexual health education was associated with reduced odds of lifetime forced sex among LGB and TGNC students, reduced odds of sexual violence among LGB students, and increased odds of dating violence among heterosexual cisgender students. Inclusive teacher training was associated with increased odds of lifetime forced sex among TGNC students.



IMPLICATIONS FOR SCHOOL HEALTH POLICY, PRACTICE, AND EQUITY: Inclusive sexual health education and the presence of active GSAs may have the greatest potential for reducing violence, especially among LGB and TGNC students.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the important role of school policies and practices in addressing violence.

Language: en