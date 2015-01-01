|
Eisenstadt BE, Murchison GR, Soulliard ZA, Gordon AR. LGBT Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37410994
PURPOSE: Transgender and nonbinary (TNB) populations experience disproportionate rates of sexual assault. Despite evidence from cisgender samples linking sexual assault exposure to body image concerns and disordered eating behaviors, such as weight and shape control behaviors (WSCBs), little is known about these relationships in TNB people. The purpose of this study was to assess associations among past-year sexual assault exposure, body areas satisfaction, body weight esteem, and high-risk WSCBs in a sample of TNB young adults.
Language: en
sexual violence; dehumanization; body image; transgender; disordered eating; nonbinary