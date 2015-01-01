Abstract

PURPOSE: Transgender and nonbinary (TNB) populations experience disproportionate rates of sexual assault. Despite evidence from cisgender samples linking sexual assault exposure to body image concerns and disordered eating behaviors, such as weight and shape control behaviors (WSCBs), little is known about these relationships in TNB people. The purpose of this study was to assess associations among past-year sexual assault exposure, body areas satisfaction, body weight esteem, and high-risk WSCBs in a sample of TNB young adults.



METHODS: A sample of 714 participants completed a cross-sectional online survey. Multivariable linear and logistic models were fit to determine associations between constructs of interest. Natural effects mediation analyses assessed for potential mediation of the relationship between sexual assault and WSCBs by body areas satisfaction and body weight esteem. Analyses were stratified by three gender identity categories.



RESULTS: Past-year sexual assault exposure was associated with significantly decreased body areas satisfaction, but only for nonbinary participants. No significant association was found between sexual assault and body weight esteem. Sexual assault was associated with significantly increased risk for WSCBs across gender identity categories. No mediation of these relationships by body areas satisfaction and body weight esteem was observed.



CONCLUSION: Findings support clinical consideration of WSCBs in TNB survivors of sexual assault.



RESULTS suggest that multiple factors, including body image and sexual assault, may contribute separately to disordered eating behaviors in TNB young adults.

Language: en