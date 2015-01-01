Abstract

In the Supplement "Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance -- United States, 2021," several errors occurred in the report "Alcohol and Other Substance Use Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic Among High School Students -- Youth Risk Behavior Survey, United States, 2021."



On page 84, in line 13 of the Abstract, the percentage should have read, "(30%)," and in line 14, the percentage should have read, "35%."



On page 87, the first sentence of the first footnote under Table 1 should have read, "* 2009: N = 16,410 respondents; 2011: N = 15,425 respondents; 2013: N = 13,583 respondents; 2015: N = 15,624 respondents; 2017: N = 14,765 respondents; 2019: N = 13,677 respondents; 2021: N = 17,232 respondents."



On page 91, the first sentence of the first footnote under the Figure should have read, "* Previous 30 days before the survey; n = 5,023 high school students who reported any current substance use."

Language: en