|
Citation
|
The editors. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(27): e755.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37410664
|
Abstract
|
In the Supplement "Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance -- United States, 2021," several errors occurred in the report "Alcohol and Other Substance Use Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic Among High School Students -- Youth Risk Behavior Survey, United States, 2021."
Language: en