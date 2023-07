Abstract

During 2011-2021, a total of 788 deaths from hornet, wasp, and bee stings occurred (an average of 72 deaths per year). The annual number of deaths ranged from 59 (2012) to 89 (2017). Overall, 84% of deaths occurred among males.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2011-2021. https://wonder.cdc.gov/Deaths-by-Underlying-Cause.html



* Deaths from hornet, wasp, and bee sting as underlying cause of death, were coded as X23, according to the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision.

Language: en