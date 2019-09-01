Abstract

BACKGROUND: In low-resource settings, it is challenging to ascertain the burden and causes of under-5 mortality as many deaths occur outside health facilities. We aimed to determine the causes of childhood deaths in rural Gambia using verbal autopsies (VA).



METHODOLOGY: We used WHO VA questionnaires to conduct VAs for deaths under-5 years of age in the Basse and Fuladu West Health and Demographic Surveillance Systems (HDSS) in rural Gambia between September 01, 2019, and December 31, 2021. Using a standardized cause of death list, two physicians assigned causes of death and discordant diagnoses were resolved by consensus.



RESULTS: VAs were conducted for 89% (647/727) of deaths. Of these deaths, 49.5% (n = 319) occurred at home, 50.1% (n = 324) in females, and 32.3% (n = 209) in neonates. Acute respiratory infection including pneumonia (ARIP) (33.7%, n = 137) and diarrhoeal diseases (23.3%, n = 95) were the commonest primary causes of death in the post-neonatal period. In the neonatal period, unspecified perinatal causes of death (34.0%, n = 71) and deaths due to birth asphyxia (27.3%, n = 57) were the commonest causes of death. Severe malnutrition (28.6%, n = 185) was the commonest underlying cause of death. In the neonatal period, deaths due to birth asphyxia (p-value<0.001) and severe anaemia (p-value = 0.03) were more likely to occur at hospitals while unspecified perinatal deaths (p-value = 0.01) were more likely to occur at home. In the post-neonatal period, deaths due to ARIP (p-value = 0.04) and diarrhoeal disease (p-value = 0.001) were more likely to occur among children aged 1-11 months and 12-23 months respectively.



CONCLUSION: According to VA analysis of deaths identified within two HDSS in rural Gambia, half of deaths amongst children under-5 in rural Gambia occur at home. ARIP and diarrhoea, and the underlying cause of severe malnutrition remain the predominant causes of child mortality. Improved health care and health-seeking behaviour may reduce childhood deaths in rural Gambia.

