Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to identify the factors related to suicidal ideation targeting the risk group showing suicidal ideation despite the absence of depression in Korean workers.



METHODS: The data of 14,425 participants who were employees aged of 18 to 75 years who attended a mental health checkup program at the Workplace Mental Health Institute, Kangbuk Samsung Hospital from June 2015 to October 2019 were analyzed. A self-report questionnaire consisting of sociodemographic factors, suicidal ideation, job stress, levels of depression and anxiety, and resilience was administered. A Hierarchical logistic regression model was used with suicidal ideation as dependent variable. Separate analyses were conducted according to depressive symptoms using the 20-item Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CES-D) scale.



RESULTS: Being women, older, and having low resilience, more perceived stress, more severe anxiety and less sleeping hours were associated with suicidal ideation in no-depression group (CES-D <16). In the subcategories of job stress, lack of reward was significantly associated with suicidal ideation in no-depression group.



CONCLUSION: This study identified the characteristics of a group that has no depression but has suicidal ideation in Korean workers. Among job stress items, lack of reward is a clear characteristic to be considered with caution in this group.

