|
Citation
|
Park H, Oh S, Min B, Kim JI, Jeon H, Kim JH. Psychiatry Investig. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37409368
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the prevalence, clinical characteristics, and the correlates of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in firefighters. We also investigated the mediating role of NSSI frequency in the association between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and suicidal behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Firefighters; PTSD; Depression; Nonsuicidal self-injury