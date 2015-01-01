|
Zobel SB, Bruno S, Torru P, Rogier G, Velotti P. Psychiatry Investig. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
37409370
OBJECTIVE: Non suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal ideation are reliable antecedent events of suicide risk. To date, it remains unclear what implicit emotion regulation mechanisms are involved in these aspects and what is their role in the link between NSSI and suicidal ideation. The purpose of our study is to present evidence on the association between NSSI, suicidal ideation, and dysregulation of positive and negative emotions with the aim of providing empirical data useful in explaining the role of emotional dysregulation in the development of self-injurious and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, to contribute to the development of accurate and focused prevention and treatment directions.
Language: en
Suicidal ideation; Mediation; Emotion dysregulation; Non-suicidal self injury; Positive emotion